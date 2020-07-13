Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym game room pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal sauna garage parking on-site laundry basketball court business center e-payments fire pit hot tub lobby trash valet volleyball court

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Come home to a community that allows you to choose the lifestyle you want to live. Camden Lakeway offers one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring chef-style kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, breathtaking views from your private patios/balconies, gas fireplaces, 9-foot ceilings, large garden tubs and more. Take advantage of unique amenities such as the resort-style swimming pool with lake views, three poolside BBQ lounges, saunas, an indoor sports court, 24-hour fitness center, lake and mountain views and WiFi in common areas. Our pet-friendly community also offers a gated dog park with seating and beautifully landscaped grounds perfect for a long walk. Our community gives you easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment destinations just minutes away for anything you may need. Please note that all floor ...