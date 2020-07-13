All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like Camden Lakeway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
Camden Lakeway
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Camden Lakeway

Open Now until 6pm
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd · (706) 813-4984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80123
Grant Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1228 · Avail. now

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 0827 · Avail. now

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 1626 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2134 · Avail. now

$1,659

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 3034 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 1721 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,919

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Lakeway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
sauna
garage
parking
on-site laundry
basketball court
business center
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
lobby
trash valet
volleyball court
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Come home to a community that allows you to choose the lifestyle you want to live. Camden Lakeway offers one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring chef-style kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, breathtaking views from your private patios/balconies, gas fireplaces, 9-foot ceilings, large garden tubs and more. Take advantage of unique amenities such as the resort-style swimming pool with lake views, three poolside BBQ lounges, saunas, an indoor sports court, 24-hour fitness center, lake and mountain views and WiFi in common areas. Our pet-friendly community also offers a gated dog park with seating and beautifully landscaped grounds perfect for a long walk. Our community gives you easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment destinations just minutes away for anything you may need. Please note that all floor ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $310
Additional: Cable and Internet $96, Valet Living (trash pickup) $28, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive.
Parking Details: Garage lot. All apartments come with a garage and additional open parking is available for residents and visitors.
Storage Details: Detached garages: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Lakeway have any available units?
Camden Lakeway has 31 units available starting at $1,459 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camden Lakeway have?
Some of Camden Lakeway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Lakeway currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Lakeway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Lakeway pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Lakeway is pet friendly.
Does Camden Lakeway offer parking?
Yes, Camden Lakeway offers parking.
Does Camden Lakeway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Lakeway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Lakeway have a pool?
Yes, Camden Lakeway has a pool.
Does Camden Lakeway have accessible units?
No, Camden Lakeway does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Lakeway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Lakeway has units with dishwashers.
Does Camden Lakeway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camden Lakeway has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Camden Lakeway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity