Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Come home to a community that allows you to choose the lifestyle you want to live. Camden Lakeway offers one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring chef-style kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, breathtaking views from your private patios/balconies, gas fireplaces, 9-foot ceilings, large garden tubs and more. Take advantage of unique amenities such as the resort-style swimming pool with lake views, three poolside BBQ lounges, saunas, an indoor sports court, 24-hour fitness center, lake and mountain views and WiFi in common areas. Our pet-friendly community also offers a gated dog park with seating and beautifully landscaped grounds perfect for a long walk. Our community gives you easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment destinations just minutes away for anything you may need. Please note that all floor ...