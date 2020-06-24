6815 W Yale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Absolutely stunning, professionally updated 3 bed/3bath, 2-story townhouse located in the heart of Lakewood! This open floor plan is light and bright and features upgrades throughout including hardwood floors and light fixtures. The main floor offers a spacious living area with a patio door leading to a balcony off the back of the unit. Cooking in this gourmet kitchen will be a breeze with plenty of granite countertop space, pantry and stainless appliances. Separate dining area and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Private main floor bedroom with walk-in closet, 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only) and a patio door leading to a large deck off the front of the unit. Upstairs boasts a loft, master bedroom with plenty of closet space and a 5-piece bathroom. A second bedroom and full size bathroom are located down the hall. If you need more space for storage, there is an unfinished basement and an oversized attached 2-car garage. Close to parks including Red Rocks, Bear Creek, Kendrick Lake and Belmar. Easy access to 6th Ave, I25, and C470. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990