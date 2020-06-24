All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CO
6815 W Yale Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:35 PM

6815 W Yale Avenue

6815 West Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Lakewood
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6815 West Yale Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Thraemoor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Absolutely stunning, professionally updated 3 bed/3bath, 2-story townhouse located in the heart of Lakewood! This open floor plan is light and bright and features upgrades throughout including hardwood floors and light fixtures. The main floor offers a spacious living area with a patio door leading to a balcony off the back of the unit. Cooking in this gourmet kitchen will be a breeze with plenty of granite countertop space, pantry and stainless appliances. Separate dining area and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Private main floor bedroom with walk-in closet, 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only) and a patio door leading to a large deck off the front of the unit. Upstairs boasts a loft, master bedroom with plenty of closet space and a 5-piece bathroom. A second bedroom and full size bathroom are located down the hall. If you need more space for storage, there is an unfinished basement and an oversized attached 2-car garage. Close to parks including Red Rocks, Bear Creek, Kendrick Lake and Belmar. Easy access to 6th Ave, I25, and C470. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 W Yale Avenue have any available units?
6815 W Yale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 6815 W Yale Avenue have?
Some of 6815 W Yale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6815 W Yale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6815 W Yale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 W Yale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6815 W Yale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 6815 W Yale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6815 W Yale Avenue offers parking.
Does 6815 W Yale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6815 W Yale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 W Yale Avenue have a pool?
No, 6815 W Yale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6815 W Yale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6815 W Yale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 W Yale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6815 W Yale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6815 W Yale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6815 W Yale Avenue has units with air conditioning.
