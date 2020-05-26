All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:41 PM

6650 W 11th Ave

6650 West 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6650 West 11th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4e73d0b002 ---- ***TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: Contact Terrie Clark (719) 492-5530*** Lovely 2-story home within walking distance to Light Rail W train line at Lamar. Dining room/office off front entry on main level. Open living room with gas fireplace next to kitchen and eat in dining area. Spacious master bedroom with 5-piece bath and two closets (with built-in shelving units) located upstairs. Large loft type bedroom and two additional bedrooms plus full bath upstairs. Finished basement has one bedroom and bath plus large additional room that could be 6th bedroom or office. Kitchenette with appliances and cabinetry also located in finished basement. Newer carpets throughout. Window coverings. Clean and in good shape. Lots of natural light and windows. Deck and patio off main level. Easy access to Sheridan, Wadsworth and Hwy 6th. 6650 W. 11th Ave, Denver, CO 80214 ? Built in 2004 ? 3,039 sq ft ? 6 bdrm, 3.5 bath ? All kitchen appliances included ? Gas fireplace ? Central Air ? Washer/dryer included ? Finished basement ? Landscaped yard with in-ground sprinkler system ? 2-car attached garage COPY AND PASTE THE LINK ABOVE to schedule a showing or visit the listing on our website. Alliance Property Management, Inc. www.alliancecolorado.com 719-492-5530 ~~~Available Now ~~~Rent: $3200 per month ? tenant pays all utilities ~~~12-month lease ~~~Security Deposit: equal to one month\'s rent - due at lease signing ~~~$35 application fee per adult (background check includes credit, criminal, evictions and rental history, and income at least 3x rent) ~~~Sorry no pets. ~~~NO SMOKING/NO GROWING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6650 W 11th Ave have any available units?
6650 W 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 6650 W 11th Ave have?
Some of 6650 W 11th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6650 W 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6650 W 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 W 11th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6650 W 11th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 6650 W 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6650 W 11th Ave offers parking.
Does 6650 W 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6650 W 11th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 W 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 6650 W 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6650 W 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6650 W 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6650 W 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6650 W 11th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6650 W 11th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6650 W 11th Ave has units with air conditioning.

