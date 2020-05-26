Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4e73d0b002 ---- ***TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: Contact Terrie Clark (719) 492-5530*** Lovely 2-story home within walking distance to Light Rail W train line at Lamar. Dining room/office off front entry on main level. Open living room with gas fireplace next to kitchen and eat in dining area. Spacious master bedroom with 5-piece bath and two closets (with built-in shelving units) located upstairs. Large loft type bedroom and two additional bedrooms plus full bath upstairs. Finished basement has one bedroom and bath plus large additional room that could be 6th bedroom or office. Kitchenette with appliances and cabinetry also located in finished basement. Newer carpets throughout. Window coverings. Clean and in good shape. Lots of natural light and windows. Deck and patio off main level. Easy access to Sheridan, Wadsworth and Hwy 6th. 6650 W. 11th Ave, Denver, CO 80214 ? Built in 2004 ? 3,039 sq ft ? 6 bdrm, 3.5 bath ? All kitchen appliances included ? Gas fireplace ? Central Air ? Washer/dryer included ? Finished basement ? Landscaped yard with in-ground sprinkler system ? 2-car attached garage COPY AND PASTE THE LINK ABOVE to schedule a showing or visit the listing on our website. Alliance Property Management, Inc. www.alliancecolorado.com 719-492-5530 ~~~Available Now ~~~Rent: $3200 per month ? tenant pays all utilities ~~~12-month lease ~~~Security Deposit: equal to one month\'s rent - due at lease signing ~~~$35 application fee per adult (background check includes credit, criminal, evictions and rental history, and income at least 3x rent) ~~~Sorry no pets. ~~~NO SMOKING/NO GROWING