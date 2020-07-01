All apartments in Lakewood
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
6546 W 13th Ave
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

6546 W 13th Ave

6546 West 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6546 West 13th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
gym
bike storage
hot tub
yoga
New Build Studio Along Light Rail W Line- Lakewood - Property Id: 247379

Only studio floor plan at community; two units ready for early May move in; new 2017 build, 5 story mid-rise. MODERN APARTMENTS IN LAKEWOOD, CO. Exiting the RTD's Lamar Street W Line stop, you're just 150 steps from home. a Brand-new, urban community, commanding city and mountain views.

Community Amenities:
On-Site Dog Wash + 1.8 Acre Dog Park
Yoga & Barre Studio
Car Charging Stations w/ Bike Storage & Repair
Clubhouse & Cyber Cafe
Rooftop Deck with Hot Tub & Fire Pit
Fully Equipped Fitness Center
Cardio & Weight Equipment

Apartment Amenities:
Breakfast Bar
Walk-In Closets
Patio Or Balcony
Modern Kitchens
Sliding Barn Doors
Granite Countertops
Energy Star Appliances
Full-Size Washer and Dryer
Sleek, Black Appliance Package
Wood-Style Flooring Throughout
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247379
Property Id 247379

(RLNE5746076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6546 W 13th Ave have any available units?
6546 W 13th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 6546 W 13th Ave have?
Some of 6546 W 13th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6546 W 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6546 W 13th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6546 W 13th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6546 W 13th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6546 W 13th Ave offer parking?
No, 6546 W 13th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6546 W 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6546 W 13th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6546 W 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 6546 W 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6546 W 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6546 W 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6546 W 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6546 W 13th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6546 W 13th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6546 W 13th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

