6546 W 13th Ave

New Build Studio Along Light Rail W Line- Lakewood - Property Id: 247379



Only studio floor plan at community; two units ready for early May move in; new 2017 build, 5 story mid-rise. MODERN APARTMENTS IN LAKEWOOD, CO. Exiting the RTD's Lamar Street W Line stop, you're just 150 steps from home. a Brand-new, urban community, commanding city and mountain views.



Community Amenities:

On-Site Dog Wash + 1.8 Acre Dog Park

Yoga & Barre Studio

Car Charging Stations w/ Bike Storage & Repair

Clubhouse & Cyber Cafe

Rooftop Deck with Hot Tub & Fire Pit

Fully Equipped Fitness Center

Cardio & Weight Equipment



Apartment Amenities:

Breakfast Bar

Walk-In Closets

Patio Or Balcony

Modern Kitchens

Sliding Barn Doors

Granite Countertops

Energy Star Appliances

Full-Size Washer and Dryer

Sleek, Black Appliance Package

Wood-Style Flooring Throughout

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247379

