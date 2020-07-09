651 S. Xenon Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Updated 4 Bed Townhouse in Green Mountain!!! (Lakewood) - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*

This beautifully updated townhouse located in the highly desirable Green Mountain Community is move-in ready! Amazing central location with easy access to downtown, mountains & Federal Center light rail station. Huge windows flood the living area-very light & bright. Kitchen updated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, glazed wood cabinets, pantry & built-in shelving...so much storage! The oversized master bedroom boasts downtown views, 2 closets, and much natural light. Finished basement has a large bonus room + guest quarters. Private, fully fenced outdoor patio is perfect for entertaining. 2 car-detached garage. Enjoy many modern conveniences with maintenance-free living; pool, clubhouse and playground. Top rated schools! Walk to Green Mountain open space hiking & biking trails, with immediate proximity to Bear Creek, Red Rocks, I-25, I-70 & 470! Rec center, gyms, grocery stores, and dining all within 0.5 miles!!!



Call TODAY for More Information!! (720) 357-6655



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE5802592)