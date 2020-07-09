All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 651 S. Xenon Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
651 S. Xenon Ct.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

651 S. Xenon Ct.

651 South Xenon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Foothills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

651 South Xenon Court, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Updated 4 Bed Townhouse in Green Mountain!!! (Lakewood) - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*
This beautifully updated townhouse located in the highly desirable Green Mountain Community is move-in ready! Amazing central location with easy access to downtown, mountains & Federal Center light rail station. Huge windows flood the living area-very light & bright. Kitchen updated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, glazed wood cabinets, pantry & built-in shelving...so much storage! The oversized master bedroom boasts downtown views, 2 closets, and much natural light. Finished basement has a large bonus room + guest quarters. Private, fully fenced outdoor patio is perfect for entertaining. 2 car-detached garage. Enjoy many modern conveniences with maintenance-free living; pool, clubhouse and playground. Top rated schools! Walk to Green Mountain open space hiking & biking trails, with immediate proximity to Bear Creek, Red Rocks, I-25, I-70 & 470! Rec center, gyms, grocery stores, and dining all within 0.5 miles!!!

Call TODAY for More Information!! (720) 357-6655

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5802592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 S. Xenon Ct. have any available units?
651 S. Xenon Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 651 S. Xenon Ct. have?
Some of 651 S. Xenon Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 S. Xenon Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
651 S. Xenon Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 S. Xenon Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 S. Xenon Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 651 S. Xenon Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 651 S. Xenon Ct. offers parking.
Does 651 S. Xenon Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 S. Xenon Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 S. Xenon Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 651 S. Xenon Ct. has a pool.
Does 651 S. Xenon Ct. have accessible units?
No, 651 S. Xenon Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 651 S. Xenon Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 S. Xenon Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 651 S. Xenon Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 S. Xenon Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College