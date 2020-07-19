All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:43 PM

633 Oak Street

633 Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

633 Oak Circle, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely new remodeled Lakewood apartment. 2 bedrooms + bonus room and 1 full bathroom. All new flooring - new carpet and new vinyl plank flooring. All new kitchen - new cabinets, countertops, flooring, refrigerator, range and dishwasher. All new full bathroom. Easy access to the highways and mountains. Close to light rail stations. NO PETS. Any Service/assist animal must be registered: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 Oak Street have any available units?
633 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 633 Oak Street have?
Some of 633 Oak Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
633 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 633 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 633 Oak Street offer parking?
No, 633 Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 633 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 633 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 633 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 633 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 633 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 633 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 633 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
