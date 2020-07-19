633 Oak Street

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely new remodeled Lakewood apartment. 2 bedrooms + bonus room and 1 full bathroom. All new flooring - new carpet and new vinyl plank flooring. All new kitchen - new cabinets, countertops, flooring, refrigerator, range and dishwasher. All new full bathroom. Easy access to the highways and mountains. Close to light rail stations. NO PETS. Any Service/assist animal must be registered: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.