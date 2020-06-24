610 S. Carr Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool

Located Near Belmar! Updated 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome With 2-Car Covered Parking! - This beautiful townhome is in an ideal location. Short distance to Belmar Park and Belmar Shopping District. Quick access to major highways, only minutes from downtown and minutes to the mountains!



This three bedroom townhome features a spacious living room, dining room with new hardwood plank. Galley kitchen has newer stainless steal appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and micro-wave oven!

Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups! Half bathroom for guests.

Upstairs features one full guest bathroom, two nice size guest bedrooms, Large master with updated master bath and walk in closet! New flooring and windows through out!

This home also includes a 2-car covered car port, private patio, private storage shed in the back, community pool and club house.



This particular complex Is located directly next to Belmar Park that features a bike path, horse trails, Kountze Lake, picnic tables with shelter, a playground, paved and unpaved trails! Within Belmar Park is the Lakewood Heritage Center, a 20th Century Museum, historic buildings and exhibits!



The rent is $1795.00 Deposit is $1700.00, $40.00 application fee per applicants 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's the amount of rent. Sorry no section 8. Water, Sewer, Trash & Lawn is paid by the HOA.



To schedule a showing complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info! Additional questions please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.



No Pets Allowed



