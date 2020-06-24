All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

610 S. Carr Street

610 South Carr Street · No Longer Available
Location

610 South Carr Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Located Near Belmar! Updated 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome With 2-Car Covered Parking! - This beautiful townhome is in an ideal location. Short distance to Belmar Park and Belmar Shopping District. Quick access to major highways, only minutes from downtown and minutes to the mountains!

This three bedroom townhome features a spacious living room, dining room with new hardwood plank. Galley kitchen has newer stainless steal appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and micro-wave oven!
Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups! Half bathroom for guests.
Upstairs features one full guest bathroom, two nice size guest bedrooms, Large master with updated master bath and walk in closet! New flooring and windows through out!
This home also includes a 2-car covered car port, private patio, private storage shed in the back, community pool and club house.

This particular complex Is located directly next to Belmar Park that features a bike path, horse trails, Kountze Lake, picnic tables with shelter, a playground, paved and unpaved trails! Within Belmar Park is the Lakewood Heritage Center, a 20th Century Museum, historic buildings and exhibits!

The rent is $1795.00 Deposit is $1700.00, $40.00 application fee per applicants 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's the amount of rent. Sorry no section 8. Water, Sewer, Trash & Lawn is paid by the HOA.

To schedule a showing complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info! Additional questions please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5144447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 S. Carr Street have any available units?
610 S. Carr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 610 S. Carr Street have?
Some of 610 S. Carr Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 S. Carr Street currently offering any rent specials?
610 S. Carr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 S. Carr Street pet-friendly?
No, 610 S. Carr Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 610 S. Carr Street offer parking?
Yes, 610 S. Carr Street offers parking.
Does 610 S. Carr Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 S. Carr Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 S. Carr Street have a pool?
Yes, 610 S. Carr Street has a pool.
Does 610 S. Carr Street have accessible units?
No, 610 S. Carr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 610 S. Carr Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 S. Carr Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 S. Carr Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 610 S. Carr Street has units with air conditioning.
