Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

5725 West 1st Avenue

5725 West 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5725 West 1st Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
24hr gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
You will have to see this in person! Great 3 bedroom remodeled ground floor apartment. Great location close to 6th Ave with easy access to downtown and the mountains. Close to BelMar Shopping Center which includes Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle, Whole Foods, 24 Hour Fitness and many other options.

This Apartment Features
New Vinyl Plank Floors
New Carpet
New Paint
Large Living Area
On site Laundry

Rental Terms
Rent - $1595
Security Deposit - $1595
Utilities - Resident responsible for all utilities

Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Andy Hoss
319-431-8909
andy.hoss@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5725 West 1st Avenue have any available units?
5725 West 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5725 West 1st Avenue have?
Some of 5725 West 1st Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5725 West 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5725 West 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 West 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5725 West 1st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5725 West 1st Avenue offer parking?
No, 5725 West 1st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5725 West 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5725 West 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 West 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 5725 West 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5725 West 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5725 West 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 West 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5725 West 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5725 West 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5725 West 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

