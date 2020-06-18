5725 West 1st Avenue.

Amenities
You will have to see this in person! Great 3 bedroom remodeled ground floor apartment. Great location close to 6th Ave with easy access to downtown and the mountains. Close to BelMar Shopping Center which includes Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle, Whole Foods, 24 Hour Fitness and many other options.
This Apartment Features
New Vinyl Plank Floors
New Carpet
New Paint
Large Living Area
On site Laundry
Rental Terms
Rent - $1595
Security Deposit - $1595
Utilities - Resident responsible for all utilities
Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)
Applications: $45/per adult
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
