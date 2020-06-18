5725 West 1st Avenue.

Amenities

You will have to see this in person! Great 3 bedroom remodeled ground floor apartment. Great location close to 6th Ave with easy access to downtown and the mountains. Close to BelMar Shopping Center which includes Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle, Whole Foods, 24 Hour Fitness and many other options.



This Apartment Features

New Vinyl Plank Floors

New Carpet

New Paint

Large Living Area

On site Laundry



Rental Terms

Rent - $1595

Security Deposit - $1595

Utilities - Resident responsible for all utilities



Pet Policy:

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Andy Hoss

319-431-8909

andy.hoss@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

@REALTOR



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.