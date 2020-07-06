5558 West 10th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2019 Construction Townhouse with Gorgeous Finishes in Lakewood!!!



AVAILABILITY DATE: November 15, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Modern finishes throughout

* Quartz countertops

* High-end stainless appliances including range oven

* Private balcony off living room

* Open concept floorplan

* 3 bed/ 4 bath

* Ground level bedroom with en suite bath

* One car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, street parking as available

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: $95 per month for water and trash, all others seperate

YARD: N/A

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: N/A

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $75-$100



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 8-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*