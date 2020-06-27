543 S. Devinney St

Amenities

Lovely Home in Green Mountain Neighborhood Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This home backs up to Green Mountain Open Space and is located in a well maintained community. Three bedroom, three bath tri-level home with vaulted ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors and finished basement. Main level includes living room, dining room and kitchen. Upper level includes master suite with private access to the rooftop patio offering mountain views and additional two bedrooms (one with private access to rooftop patio) with common bath. Recreational room, 3/4 bath and laundry in finished basement with storage. This home has central air, attic fan, full size washer/dryer and attached two car garage with additional storage. Fenced in backyard with large covered patio for relaxing. Backyard is a mini orchard with apple and pear trees. $500 refundable pet deposit per pet (no more than two). Tenant responsible for all utilities in addition to rent including gas, electric, water, sewer and trash.



Performance Property Management

1788 S. Broadway

Denver, Co. 80210



