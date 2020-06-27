All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 543 S. Devinney St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
543 S. Devinney St
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

543 S. Devinney St

543 South Devinney Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Foothills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

543 South Devinney Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Home in Green Mountain Neighborhood Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This home backs up to Green Mountain Open Space and is located in a well maintained community. Three bedroom, three bath tri-level home with vaulted ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors and finished basement. Main level includes living room, dining room and kitchen. Upper level includes master suite with private access to the rooftop patio offering mountain views and additional two bedrooms (one with private access to rooftop patio) with common bath. Recreational room, 3/4 bath and laundry in finished basement with storage. This home has central air, attic fan, full size washer/dryer and attached two car garage with additional storage. Fenced in backyard with large covered patio for relaxing. Backyard is a mini orchard with apple and pear trees. $500 refundable pet deposit per pet (no more than two). Tenant responsible for all utilities in addition to rent including gas, electric, water, sewer and trash.

Performance Property Management
1788 S. Broadway
Denver, Co. 80210

(RLNE4297441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 S. Devinney St have any available units?
543 S. Devinney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 543 S. Devinney St have?
Some of 543 S. Devinney St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 S. Devinney St currently offering any rent specials?
543 S. Devinney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 S. Devinney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 543 S. Devinney St is pet friendly.
Does 543 S. Devinney St offer parking?
Yes, 543 S. Devinney St offers parking.
Does 543 S. Devinney St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 543 S. Devinney St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 S. Devinney St have a pool?
No, 543 S. Devinney St does not have a pool.
Does 543 S. Devinney St have accessible units?
No, 543 S. Devinney St does not have accessible units.
Does 543 S. Devinney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 543 S. Devinney St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 543 S. Devinney St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 543 S. Devinney St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street
Lakewood, CO 80214
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Union West
35 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College