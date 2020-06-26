5424 W 17th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

End Unit townhouse. Light, bright, vaulted ceilings, 1 bed/ 1 bath + loft , 1 car attached garage! Large walk in storage closet in loft area, enclosed back patio space with privacy fence.



Townhouse is Located in Benton Court, close to public transit and a half block away from Sloan's Lake! Walk or Bike to everything: Public Market, Joyride,Sloan's Tap and Burger, King Soopers, Target etc..



RENT: $1,650/Mo

DEPOSIT: $1,650

12 Month Lease



PETS: Non-Refundable pet fee $300

Pet Rent is $50/month per animal.



$50 Non refundable application fee per person

Credit score 650 +

Income 3x rent rate



Available: 3/1/2020



KEY FEATURES: 2-Story, 874 Sq Ft, 1 Bed + Loft, 1 Bath, 1-Car Attached Garage, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Stove/Range/Oven, Washer & Dryer,



UTILITIES: TENANT PAYS: Electric, Gas, TV (no satellite dishes allowed)

LANDLORD PAYS: Water and Sewer



CALL JENNY @ Investor's Realty

720-271-7096