All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 5424 W 17th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
5424 W 17th Ave
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

5424 W 17th Ave

5424 West 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Edgewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5424 West 17th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
End Unit townhouse. Light, bright, vaulted ceilings, 1 bed/ 1 bath + loft , 1 car attached garage! Large walk in storage closet in loft area, enclosed back patio space with privacy fence.

Townhouse is Located in Benton Court, close to public transit and a half block away from Sloan's Lake! Walk or Bike to everything: Public Market, Joyride,Sloan's Tap and Burger, King Soopers, Target etc..

RENT: $1,650/Mo
DEPOSIT: $1,650
12 Month Lease

PETS: Non-Refundable pet fee $300
Pet Rent is $50/month per animal.

$50 Non refundable application fee per person
Credit score 650 +
Income 3x rent rate

Available: 3/1/2020

KEY FEATURES: 2-Story, 874 Sq Ft, 1 Bed + Loft, 1 Bath, 1-Car Attached Garage, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Stove/Range/Oven, Washer & Dryer,

UTILITIES: TENANT PAYS: Electric, Gas, TV (no satellite dishes allowed)
LANDLORD PAYS: Water and Sewer

CALL JENNY @ Investor's Realty
720-271-7096

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 W 17th Ave have any available units?
5424 W 17th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5424 W 17th Ave have?
Some of 5424 W 17th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 W 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5424 W 17th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 W 17th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5424 W 17th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5424 W 17th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5424 W 17th Ave offers parking.
Does 5424 W 17th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5424 W 17th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 W 17th Ave have a pool?
No, 5424 W 17th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5424 W 17th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5424 W 17th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 W 17th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5424 W 17th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5424 W 17th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5424 W 17th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue
Lakewood, CO 80214
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College