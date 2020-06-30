539 Wright St 303

Amenities

Close to Light Rail, St. Anthonys, Red Rocks - Property Id: 225655



Charming Riva Ridge Condo with Many Amenities and Beautiful City Views. Dine on your Balcony and Enjoy the Fireworks at Mile High Stadium. Close to Light Rail, St. Anthony's Hospital, Red Rocks and Easy Access to I-70 and 6th Avenue. All Appliances Included. Community Pool, Club House and Tennis, Right out Your Door.



Approved pets okay with pet rent and pet fee.

