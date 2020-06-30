All apartments in Lakewood
539 Wright St 303

539 Wright Street · No Longer Available
Location

539 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Close to Light Rail, St. Anthonys, Red Rocks - Property Id: 225655

Charming Riva Ridge Condo with Many Amenities and Beautiful City Views. Dine on your Balcony and Enjoy the Fireworks at Mile High Stadium. Close to Light Rail, St. Anthony's Hospital, Red Rocks and Easy Access to I-70 and 6th Avenue. All Appliances Included. Community Pool, Club House and Tennis, Right out Your Door.

Approved pets okay with pet rent and pet fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225655
Property Id 225655

(RLNE5573073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

