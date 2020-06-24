Amenities

5227 W 14th Ave Available 06/04/19 Pre-Marketing, Mid-Century 4 Bed 1.5 Bath! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Kyle- 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



Enjoy this large single family home right next to Sloan's Lake Park! You could not ask for easier access to downtown or parks. Just a few turns away from Sheridan Blvd, I-70, and I-25.



This 4 bed house is located at 5227 W. 14th Ave., Lakewood, CO 80214.



Enjoy the Hardwood floors thought the main level. This house boast a spacious Kitchen and 4 bedrooms. Step outside and enjoy the private fenced in backyard and store all your tools in the storage shed!



Featuring:



-Private fenced in backyard

-Storage shed

-Beautiful Hardwood Floors

-Fire Place



Apply online!

Application Fee $35.00

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background



Security deposit = $1850

Rent = $1850



