Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
5227 W 14th Ave
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

5227 W 14th Ave

5227 West 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5227 West 14th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
5227 W 14th Ave Available 06/04/19 Pre-Marketing, Mid-Century 4 Bed 1.5 Bath! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

Enjoy this large single family home right next to Sloan's Lake Park! You could not ask for easier access to downtown or parks. Just a few turns away from Sheridan Blvd, I-70, and I-25.

This 4 bed house is located at 5227 W. 14th Ave., Lakewood, CO 80214.

Enjoy the Hardwood floors thought the main level. This house boast a spacious Kitchen and 4 bedrooms. Step outside and enjoy the private fenced in backyard and store all your tools in the storage shed!

Featuring:

-Private fenced in backyard
-Storage shed
-Beautiful Hardwood Floors
-Fire Place

Apply online!
Application Fee $35.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $1850
Rent = $1850

(RLNE3865020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5227 W 14th Ave have any available units?
5227 W 14th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 5227 W 14th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5227 W 14th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 W 14th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5227 W 14th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5227 W 14th Ave offer parking?
No, 5227 W 14th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5227 W 14th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5227 W 14th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 W 14th Ave have a pool?
No, 5227 W 14th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5227 W 14th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5227 W 14th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5227 W 14th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5227 W 14th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5227 W 14th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5227 W 14th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
