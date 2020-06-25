519 Wright St Unit 2-304

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently Remodeled 1BD, 1BA Lakewood Condo, Walk to Parks and Recreation with Easy Access to Shopping and Dining - THE BASICS



RENT: $1,340

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: 1 assigned parking spot



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*One dog is negotiable.

*There is a monthly $40 HOA fee that covers water, sewer, trash, and parking

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4828800)