Lakewood, CO
519 Wright St Unit 2-304
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

519 Wright St Unit 2-304

519 Wright St · No Longer Available
Location

519 Wright St, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently Remodeled 1BD, 1BA Lakewood Condo, Walk to Parks and Recreation with Easy Access to Shopping and Dining - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,340
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: 1 assigned parking spot

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One dog is negotiable.
*There is a monthly $40 HOA fee that covers water, sewer, trash, and parking
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4828800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Wright St Unit 2-304 have any available units?
519 Wright St Unit 2-304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 519 Wright St Unit 2-304 have?
Some of 519 Wright St Unit 2-304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Wright St Unit 2-304 currently offering any rent specials?
519 Wright St Unit 2-304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Wright St Unit 2-304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 Wright St Unit 2-304 is pet friendly.
Does 519 Wright St Unit 2-304 offer parking?
Yes, 519 Wright St Unit 2-304 offers parking.
Does 519 Wright St Unit 2-304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 Wright St Unit 2-304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Wright St Unit 2-304 have a pool?
Yes, 519 Wright St Unit 2-304 has a pool.
Does 519 Wright St Unit 2-304 have accessible units?
No, 519 Wright St Unit 2-304 does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Wright St Unit 2-304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 Wright St Unit 2-304 has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Wright St Unit 2-304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Wright St Unit 2-304 does not have units with air conditioning.
