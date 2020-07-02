450 S Carr St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0087750090 ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Covered parking and a large storage shed. Fenced patio space with gas grill and built-in gas supply! Hardwood floors and large bedrooms with good closet space! Granite in the upstairs bathroom. Community lawn, pool and clubhouse are steps from the front door - quiet - almost feels like your own. LOCATION: Walk to Belmar, shopping and restaurants. Close to 6th Ave and easy access to I-70. Only 15 minutes to Downtown Denver. Near Kountze Lake, Belmar Library, the Lakewood Cultural Center, and a block away from the grocery store! LAYOUT: 2 story town house. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs with a jack and jill bathroom plus private vanity for the master. The jack and jill bath has a separate shower and a tub. The main level includes kitchen, dining, living room, powder room and laundry. Direct access to the carports from the private fenced in patio. ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: Belmar Elementary, O\'Connell Middle and Alameda High School. NEARBY SCHOOLS: Dennison Elementary School, Devinny Elementary School. NEED TO KNOW: Gas, water, trash and 2 covered parking spaces included. Tenant responsible for electric, cable, internet. 1 small dog may be allowed with approval from the homeowner and a $350 non-refundable pet fee. Must be over a year old and house trained. 12 Month lease preferred. First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. Pet registration required upon applying $20/pet. Clubhouse Community Pool Gas Grill With Built In Gas Supply Storage Shed Walk To Belmar Washer/Dryer In Unit