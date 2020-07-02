All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 450 S Carr St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
450 S Carr St
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:47 AM

450 S Carr St

450 South Carr Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Belmar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

450 South Carr Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0087750090 ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Covered parking and a large storage shed. Fenced patio space with gas grill and built-in gas supply! Hardwood floors and large bedrooms with good closet space! Granite in the upstairs bathroom. Community lawn, pool and clubhouse are steps from the front door - quiet - almost feels like your own. LOCATION: Walk to Belmar, shopping and restaurants. Close to 6th Ave and easy access to I-70. Only 15 minutes to Downtown Denver. Near Kountze Lake, Belmar Library, the Lakewood Cultural Center, and a block away from the grocery store! LAYOUT: 2 story town house. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs with a jack and jill bathroom plus private vanity for the master. The jack and jill bath has a separate shower and a tub. The main level includes kitchen, dining, living room, powder room and laundry. Direct access to the carports from the private fenced in patio. ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: Belmar Elementary, O\'Connell Middle and Alameda High School. NEARBY SCHOOLS: Dennison Elementary School, Devinny Elementary School. NEED TO KNOW: Gas, water, trash and 2 covered parking spaces included. Tenant responsible for electric, cable, internet. 1 small dog may be allowed with approval from the homeowner and a $350 non-refundable pet fee. Must be over a year old and house trained. 12 Month lease preferred. First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. Pet registration required upon applying $20/pet. Clubhouse Community Pool Gas Grill With Built In Gas Supply Storage Shed Walk To Belmar Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 S Carr St have any available units?
450 S Carr St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 450 S Carr St have?
Some of 450 S Carr St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 S Carr St currently offering any rent specials?
450 S Carr St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 S Carr St pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 S Carr St is pet friendly.
Does 450 S Carr St offer parking?
Yes, 450 S Carr St offers parking.
Does 450 S Carr St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 S Carr St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 S Carr St have a pool?
Yes, 450 S Carr St has a pool.
Does 450 S Carr St have accessible units?
No, 450 S Carr St does not have accessible units.
Does 450 S Carr St have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 S Carr St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 450 S Carr St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 450 S Carr St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College