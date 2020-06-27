417 South Balsam Street

Amenities

Available for move in 8/1/2019.

Rent - $1575

Deposit - $1575

No pets and no smokers (firm).



Terrific 3 bedroom townhome with new flooring, fresh interior paint and new window coverings. Updated kitchen with granite, all appliances including full-size washer and dryer. Vinyl windows, central air conditioning, 2-car carport, private patio with large storage unit. Great central Lakewood location next to Belmar Shopping and Restaurants, just a block from Belmar Park with walking and biking trails.

Contact us to schedule a showing.