417 South Balsam Street
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

417 South Balsam Street

417 South Balsam Street · No Longer Available
Location

417 South Balsam Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Available for move in 8/1/2019.
Rent - $1575
Deposit - $1575
No pets and no smokers (firm).

Terrific 3 bedroom townhome with new flooring, fresh interior paint and new window coverings. Updated kitchen with granite, all appliances including full-size washer and dryer. Vinyl windows, central air conditioning, 2-car carport, private patio with large storage unit. Great central Lakewood location next to Belmar Shopping and Restaurants, just a block from Belmar Park with walking and biking trails.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

