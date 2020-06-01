All apartments in Lakewood
Location

3330 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-207 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Showings Sat-Wed of this week. Renovated in 2018, with new floors and paint, stainless appliances, the kitchen and bathroom cabinets have been updated since photos and are now off white, and all doors are currently being replaced etc... This beautiful sun drenched condo offers a large living room with fireplace, bedroom, bathroom with tub. Washer and Dryer included in unit and tons of storage! Near the tennis courts and pool/spa, but distant enough to avoid the noise. Private storage on the balcony as well as deep wooden built in shelving in your private detached one car garage. There is additional parking for guests or a second car. Conveniently located across the street from restaurants, Planet Fitness, a brewery, bar, liquor store, pizza, Jimmy Johns, grocery store, doggie day care, preschool and more! Minutes to Belmar and easy access to 283.
Pet Rent is an additional $35 a month, with a $200 deposit.
A one month rental is possible at a rate of $1600 for the month of June only. Year lease or longer will take priority to one month leasing. Inquire for more information.
Rent Today!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3330-s-ammons-st-lakewood-co-80227-usa/a33ccebc-7ecd-4529-af14-220dfb70fb6b

(RLNE5724509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

