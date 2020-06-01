3330 South Ammons Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Showings Sat-Wed of this week. Renovated in 2018, with new floors and paint, stainless appliances, the kitchen and bathroom cabinets have been updated since photos and are now off white, and all doors are currently being replaced etc... This beautiful sun drenched condo offers a large living room with fireplace, bedroom, bathroom with tub. Washer and Dryer included in unit and tons of storage! Near the tennis courts and pool/spa, but distant enough to avoid the noise. Private storage on the balcony as well as deep wooden built in shelving in your private detached one car garage. There is additional parking for guests or a second car. Conveniently located across the street from restaurants, Planet Fitness, a brewery, bar, liquor store, pizza, Jimmy Johns, grocery store, doggie day care, preschool and more! Minutes to Belmar and easy access to 283.

Pet Rent is an additional $35 a month, with a $200 deposit.

A one month rental is possible at a rate of $1600 for the month of June only. Year lease or longer will take priority to one month leasing. Inquire for more information.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3330-s-ammons-st-lakewood-co-80227-usa/a33ccebc-7ecd-4529-af14-220dfb70fb6b



