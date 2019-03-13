All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CO
3315 S Ammons St. #7-108
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:56 PM

3315 S Ammons St. #7-108

3315 South Ammons Street · No Longer Available
Lakewood
Bear Creek
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

3315 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Updated Condo, Laundry in Unit, Central AC, New Carpet/Paint, Amenities - Updated Condo in Lakewood*
Ready for Immediate Move In*
New Paint*
Newer Furnace and AC*
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups for a Side by Side*
Dedicated Off Street Parking Spot*
Private Patio*
Amenities Include Tennis Court, Pool and Club House*
Small Friendly Pets are Negotiable for an Additional Fee*
Credit, Background, Rental History and Employment will be Verified*
No smoking or vaping allowed in or around the property*
Not a Section 8 Participant*
Please call or text 720-618-1324 with any questions or to schedule a showing.
www.PrecisionHomesPropertyManagement.com/rentals-available for applications or view our available properties.

(RLNE2706432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 have any available units?
3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 have?
Some of 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 currently offering any rent specials?
3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 is pet friendly.
Does 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 offer parking?
Yes, 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 offers parking.
Does 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 have a pool?
Yes, 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 has a pool.
Does 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 have accessible units?
No, 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3315 S Ammons St. #7-108 has units with air conditioning.
