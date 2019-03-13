3315 S Ammons St. #7-108

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Updated Condo, Laundry in Unit, Central AC, New Carpet/Paint, Amenities - Updated Condo in Lakewood*

Ready for Immediate Move In*

New Paint*

Newer Furnace and AC*

Washer/Dryer Hook Ups for a Side by Side*

Dedicated Off Street Parking Spot*

Private Patio*

Amenities Include Tennis Court, Pool and Club House*

Small Friendly Pets are Negotiable for an Additional Fee*

Credit, Background, Rental History and Employment will be Verified*

No smoking or vaping allowed in or around the property*

Not a Section 8 Participant*

