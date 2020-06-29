3220 S Hoyt Way

Amenities
Newly updated ranch with finished basement. Main floor has living room, dining area, kitchen, three bedrooms and an all new full bathroom. Finished basement has family room w/ wood burning fireplace, bonus room, office, utility room and a three quarter bathroom. New carpet and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Newly painted interior. All new light fixtures. Large fenced yard. New furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Small dog < 40lbs permitted with $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company.