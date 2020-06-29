3220 S Hoyt Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly updated ranch with finished basement. Main floor has living room, dining area, kitchen, three bedrooms and an all new full bathroom. Finished basement has family room w/ wood burning fireplace, bonus room, office, utility room and a three quarter bathroom. New carpet and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Newly painted interior. All new light fixtures. Large fenced yard. New furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Small dog < 40lbs permitted with $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company.