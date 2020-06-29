All apartments in Lakewood
3220 S Hoyt Way
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:10 PM

3220 S Hoyt Way

3220 South Hoyt Way · No Longer Available
Location

3220 South Hoyt Way, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly updated ranch with finished basement. Main floor has living room, dining area, kitchen, three bedrooms and an all new full bathroom. Finished basement has family room w/ wood burning fireplace, bonus room, office, utility room and a three quarter bathroom. New carpet and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Newly painted interior. All new light fixtures. Large fenced yard. New furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Small dog < 40lbs permitted with $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 S Hoyt Way have any available units?
3220 S Hoyt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 3220 S Hoyt Way have?
Some of 3220 S Hoyt Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 S Hoyt Way currently offering any rent specials?
3220 S Hoyt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 S Hoyt Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3220 S Hoyt Way is pet friendly.
Does 3220 S Hoyt Way offer parking?
No, 3220 S Hoyt Way does not offer parking.
Does 3220 S Hoyt Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 S Hoyt Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 S Hoyt Way have a pool?
No, 3220 S Hoyt Way does not have a pool.
Does 3220 S Hoyt Way have accessible units?
No, 3220 S Hoyt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 S Hoyt Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 S Hoyt Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 S Hoyt Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3220 S Hoyt Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
