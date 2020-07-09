All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

314 Wright St #301

314 Wright Street · No Longer Available
Location

314 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
314 Wright St #301 Available 06/01/20 Ready to Move-in 2b/2b, Beautiful Lakewood Condo - Ready to Move-in 2b/2b, Beautiful Lakewood Condo. Sunny and bright 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo For Rent. Large Kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space and Mountain Views. Large Living Room and Dining areas with Vaulted Ceilings. Master Suite with 2 closets and Glass-enclosed Shower. Loft with cable hookup and mountain views. Large private covered balcony. Includes Detached Single-car Garage and 2 reserved parking spaces, and 1 car garage is available for an additional monthly amount. Central location with easy access to 6th Avenue. Close to 2 light rail stations. Close to St. Anthonys Hospital. Available June 1st 2020. NO Pets. NO Smoking.

Go to www.harpm.net to complete an online application, or call today to schedule a showing.

Scott Harding
BHHS - Home Advantage Realty
303-332-9355 Mobile
303-289-7009 Office

(RLNE3833702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Wright St #301 have any available units?
314 Wright St #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 314 Wright St #301 have?
Some of 314 Wright St #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Wright St #301 currently offering any rent specials?
314 Wright St #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Wright St #301 pet-friendly?
No, 314 Wright St #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 314 Wright St #301 offer parking?
Yes, 314 Wright St #301 offers parking.
Does 314 Wright St #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 Wright St #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Wright St #301 have a pool?
Yes, 314 Wright St #301 has a pool.
Does 314 Wright St #301 have accessible units?
No, 314 Wright St #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Wright St #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Wright St #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Wright St #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Wright St #301 does not have units with air conditioning.

