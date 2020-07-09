Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool tennis court clubhouse

314 Wright St #301 Available 06/01/20 Ready to Move-in 2b/2b, Beautiful Lakewood Condo - Ready to Move-in 2b/2b, Beautiful Lakewood Condo. Sunny and bright 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo For Rent. Large Kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space and Mountain Views. Large Living Room and Dining areas with Vaulted Ceilings. Master Suite with 2 closets and Glass-enclosed Shower. Loft with cable hookup and mountain views. Large private covered balcony. Includes Detached Single-car Garage and 2 reserved parking spaces, and 1 car garage is available for an additional monthly amount. Central location with easy access to 6th Avenue. Close to 2 light rail stations. Close to St. Anthonys Hospital. Available June 1st 2020. NO Pets. NO Smoking.



Go to www.harpm.net to complete an online application, or call today to schedule a showing.



Scott Harding

BHHS - Home Advantage Realty

303-332-9355 Mobile

303-289-7009 Office



(RLNE3833702)