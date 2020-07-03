295 S Hoyt St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Recently Renovated Duplex In West Lakewood - Property Id: 158970



Recently renovated upper unit of an up and down duplex in West Lakewood by South Kipling and West Alameda, Lakewood and Addenbrooke Parks, Colorado Christian University, the Federal Center, public transportation, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This 3BR/2.5BA/1500SF duplex is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the back of Campus a quiet complex. The main floor has a bedroom, full bathroom, large living area, kitchen, upstairs there's 2 bedrooms plus an enclosed loft area above one of the bedrooms that can be used as a second living room, office, game room or fourth bedroom. There's plenty of natural light, a shared fenced backyard, large bedrooms, laundry closet with washer and dryer, window air conditioners, ample street parking plus two large private decks in back overlooking a large park and a large deck in front. Tenant pays electric plus $50 per month in addition to the rent for water and gas, trash removal is included. Refundable security deposit is $3750.00.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158970

Property Id 158970



(RLNE5385283)