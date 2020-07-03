All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

295 S Hoyt St

295 South Hoyt Street · No Longer Available
Location

295 South Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Creighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Recently Renovated Duplex In West Lakewood - Property Id: 158970

Recently renovated upper unit of an up and down duplex in West Lakewood by South Kipling and West Alameda, Lakewood and Addenbrooke Parks, Colorado Christian University, the Federal Center, public transportation, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This 3BR/2.5BA/1500SF duplex is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the back of Campus a quiet complex. The main floor has a bedroom, full bathroom, large living area, kitchen, upstairs there's 2 bedrooms plus an enclosed loft area above one of the bedrooms that can be used as a second living room, office, game room or fourth bedroom. There's plenty of natural light, a shared fenced backyard, large bedrooms, laundry closet with washer and dryer, window air conditioners, ample street parking plus two large private decks in back overlooking a large park and a large deck in front. Tenant pays electric plus $50 per month in addition to the rent for water and gas, trash removal is included. Refundable security deposit is $3750.00.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158970
Property Id 158970

(RLNE5385283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 S Hoyt St have any available units?
295 S Hoyt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 295 S Hoyt St have?
Some of 295 S Hoyt St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 S Hoyt St currently offering any rent specials?
295 S Hoyt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 S Hoyt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 295 S Hoyt St is pet friendly.
Does 295 S Hoyt St offer parking?
No, 295 S Hoyt St does not offer parking.
Does 295 S Hoyt St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 295 S Hoyt St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 S Hoyt St have a pool?
No, 295 S Hoyt St does not have a pool.
Does 295 S Hoyt St have accessible units?
No, 295 S Hoyt St does not have accessible units.
Does 295 S Hoyt St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 295 S Hoyt St has units with dishwashers.
Does 295 S Hoyt St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 295 S Hoyt St has units with air conditioning.

