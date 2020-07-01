Amenities

2317 S. Eldridge Ct. Available 03/16/20 4 Bed House in Lakewood!!!! - This 4 bed 2 bath home is ready to call home!!! Spacious and bright floor plan upstairs with kitchen opening up to living room. 3 bedrooms up with one full bathroom and newly remodeled master bath! Basement is completely finished with bedroom, bathroom and Large laundry and storage room. Washer and Dryer included. Great backyard with covered patio for easy outdoor living and entertaining! Attached Two Car Garage! Short distance to all the outdoor activities Colorado has to offer including biking and hiking trails, Red Rocks and camping!! Plenty of shops and restaurants close by, too!!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE5024232)