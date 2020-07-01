All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

2317 S. Eldridge Ct.

2317 South Eldridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

2317 South Eldridge Court, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2317 S. Eldridge Ct. Available 03/16/20 4 Bed House in Lakewood!!!! - This 4 bed 2 bath home is ready to call home!!! Spacious and bright floor plan upstairs with kitchen opening up to living room. 3 bedrooms up with one full bathroom and newly remodeled master bath! Basement is completely finished with bedroom, bathroom and Large laundry and storage room. Washer and Dryer included. Great backyard with covered patio for easy outdoor living and entertaining! Attached Two Car Garage! Short distance to all the outdoor activities Colorado has to offer including biking and hiking trails, Red Rocks and camping!! Plenty of shops and restaurants close by, too!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5024232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 S. Eldridge Ct. have any available units?
2317 S. Eldridge Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2317 S. Eldridge Ct. have?
Some of 2317 S. Eldridge Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 S. Eldridge Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2317 S. Eldridge Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 S. Eldridge Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 S. Eldridge Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2317 S. Eldridge Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2317 S. Eldridge Ct. offers parking.
Does 2317 S. Eldridge Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2317 S. Eldridge Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 S. Eldridge Ct. have a pool?
No, 2317 S. Eldridge Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2317 S. Eldridge Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2317 S. Eldridge Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 S. Eldridge Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 S. Eldridge Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 S. Eldridge Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2317 S. Eldridge Ct. has units with air conditioning.
