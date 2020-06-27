All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

2230 Vance Street

2230 Vance Street · No Longer Available
Location

2230 Vance Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Comfortable 5 bedroom 2 bath home - Great home with 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 downstairs (nonconforming due to bedroom window size) great for office space, exercise room, play room, "m/w cave" or meditation room. Formal dining room with built in china cabinet. Great living room with fireplace. Built in closet and drawers in hallway for extra storage. Bedroom closets also customized with built in shelving and extra storage area above. Family room downstairs. Ceiling fans throughout. Full size washer/dryer hook ups. Swamp cooler. Fenced yard. 1 car garage with opener and extra storage space. Lots of extra storage with HUGE walk-in pantry downstairs. Pets OK with extra deposit (pet rent $25 per month). Residents pay utilities and maintains yard. Great location close to all amenities in a quiet neighborhood.

Application fee $35. Deposit equal to a month's rent WAC.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

(RLNE2529482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Vance Street have any available units?
2230 Vance Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2230 Vance Street have?
Some of 2230 Vance Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Vance Street currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Vance Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Vance Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2230 Vance Street is pet friendly.
Does 2230 Vance Street offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Vance Street offers parking.
Does 2230 Vance Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 Vance Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Vance Street have a pool?
No, 2230 Vance Street does not have a pool.
Does 2230 Vance Street have accessible units?
No, 2230 Vance Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Vance Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 Vance Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2230 Vance Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2230 Vance Street does not have units with air conditioning.
