2230 Vance Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Comfortable 5 bedroom 2 bath home - Great home with 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 downstairs (nonconforming due to bedroom window size) great for office space, exercise room, play room, "m/w cave" or meditation room. Formal dining room with built in china cabinet. Great living room with fireplace. Built in closet and drawers in hallway for extra storage. Bedroom closets also customized with built in shelving and extra storage area above. Family room downstairs. Ceiling fans throughout. Full size washer/dryer hook ups. Swamp cooler. Fenced yard. 1 car garage with opener and extra storage space. Lots of extra storage with HUGE walk-in pantry downstairs. Pets OK with extra deposit (pet rent $25 per month). Residents pay utilities and maintains yard. Great location close to all amenities in a quiet neighborhood.



Application fee $35. Deposit equal to a month's rent WAC.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



(RLNE2529482)