Lakewood, CO
2047 S Balsam Street
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

2047 S Balsam Street

2047 South Balsam Street · No Longer Available
Location

2047 South Balsam Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Carmody

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare opportunity for a short term rental of 6 months with a possible option to extend another term. Great location in this area. Home sits on the end with a little greenbelt next to it. Kitchen has been updated, the main floor is completely open with a fireplace at one end. South facing windows allow the sunlight in. Walk through your fenced patio area to your garage. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs along with 2 bedrooms a full bath and a second vanity area directly outside the bathroom in the second bedroom. With this home being on the end all the south facing windows both on the main floor and upstairs allow natural light to flow into the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 S Balsam Street have any available units?
2047 S Balsam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2047 S Balsam Street have?
Some of 2047 S Balsam Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2047 S Balsam Street currently offering any rent specials?
2047 S Balsam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 S Balsam Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2047 S Balsam Street is pet friendly.
Does 2047 S Balsam Street offer parking?
Yes, 2047 S Balsam Street offers parking.
Does 2047 S Balsam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2047 S Balsam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 S Balsam Street have a pool?
No, 2047 S Balsam Street does not have a pool.
Does 2047 S Balsam Street have accessible units?
No, 2047 S Balsam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 S Balsam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2047 S Balsam Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2047 S Balsam Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2047 S Balsam Street has units with air conditioning.
