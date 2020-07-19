2047 S Balsam Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rare opportunity for a short term rental of 6 months with a possible option to extend another term. Great location in this area. Home sits on the end with a little greenbelt next to it. Kitchen has been updated, the main floor is completely open with a fireplace at one end. South facing windows allow the sunlight in. Walk through your fenced patio area to your garage. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs along with 2 bedrooms a full bath and a second vanity area directly outside the bathroom in the second bedroom. With this home being on the end all the south facing windows both on the main floor and upstairs allow natural light to flow into the home.