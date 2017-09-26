All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

200 S. Ingalls Street # 4

200 S Ingalls St · No Longer Available
Location

200 S Ingalls St, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
accepts section 8
Clean 2 Bedroom Near the Belmar! W/ washer/dryer hook ups - 200 South Ingalls Street # 4 is located on the 2nd floor of a 3rd story building. The unit features: living room, dining room, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, two bedrooms, bathroom and laundry closet with washer/dryer hook ups.

The rent for the condo is $1350.00 with $1000.00 deposit (WAC). There is a $40.00 application fee per applicants 18 years of age.

Please no pets, smokers, evictions.

Section 8 OK!

To schedule a showing please click on the "contact us" link below. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file. You may also call, text or email the Property Manager Ruby Gonzalez at (303) 257-6726 rgonzalez@atsmithco.com.

(RLNE2094482)

