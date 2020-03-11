1938 Iris Street

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport elevator on-site laundry parking pool

UPDATED 2 bedroom Lakewood duplex has Kitchen with cook top stove/oven/fridge and lots of cabinet space! Formal dining room, mud room/laundry room, living room has vaulted ceilings, exposed brick wall and fronts to well maintained cul-de-sac, 2 good sized bedrooms, 1 full main bathroom. 1 car carport. New carpet in both bedrooms [2018] and new carpet in living room [2018]. Small dog < 30 lbs okay w/$300 Pet Deposit. NO CATS. NO SMOKING. Near Whitlock Recreational Center. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.