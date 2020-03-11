All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:45 PM

1938 Iris Street

1938 Iris St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1938 Iris St, Lakewood, CO 80215
Morse Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
UPDATED 2 bedroom Lakewood duplex has Kitchen with cook top stove/oven/fridge and lots of cabinet space! Formal dining room, mud room/laundry room, living room has vaulted ceilings, exposed brick wall and fronts to well maintained cul-de-sac, 2 good sized bedrooms, 1 full main bathroom. 1 car carport. New carpet in both bedrooms [2018] and new carpet in living room [2018]. Small dog < 30 lbs okay w/$300 Pet Deposit. NO CATS. NO SMOKING. Near Whitlock Recreational Center. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Iris Street have any available units?
1938 Iris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1938 Iris Street have?
Some of 1938 Iris Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Iris Street currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Iris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Iris Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1938 Iris Street is pet friendly.
Does 1938 Iris Street offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Iris Street offers parking.
Does 1938 Iris Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 Iris Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Iris Street have a pool?
Yes, 1938 Iris Street has a pool.
Does 1938 Iris Street have accessible units?
No, 1938 Iris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Iris Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 Iris Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 Iris Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1938 Iris Street does not have units with air conditioning.
