1936 Iris St

2 bedroom Lakewood duplex has Kitchen with cook top/oven/fridge and lots of cabinet space! Formal dining room, mud room/laundry room, living room has vaulted ceilings, exposed brick wall and fronts to well maintained cul-de-sac, 2 good sized bedrooms, 1 main bath and a 1 car carport. Hardwood floors in bedrooms and carpet in living room. Small dog < 30 lbs okay w/300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. Near Whitlock Recreational Center. 6 TO 12 MONTH LEASE TERMS AVAILABLE. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.