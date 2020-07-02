All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1936 Iris St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1936 Iris St
Last updated January 27 2020 at 8:05 PM

1936 Iris St

1936 Iris St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Morse Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1936 Iris St, Lakewood, CO 80215
Morse Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
2 bedroom Lakewood duplex has Kitchen with cook top/oven/fridge and lots of cabinet space! Formal dining room, mud room/laundry room, living room has vaulted ceilings, exposed brick wall and fronts to well maintained cul-de-sac, 2 good sized bedrooms, 1 main bath and a 1 car carport. Hardwood floors in bedrooms and carpet in living room. Small dog < 30 lbs okay w/300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. Near Whitlock Recreational Center. 6 TO 12 MONTH LEASE TERMS AVAILABLE. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 Iris St have any available units?
1936 Iris St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1936 Iris St have?
Some of 1936 Iris St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 Iris St currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Iris St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Iris St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1936 Iris St is pet friendly.
Does 1936 Iris St offer parking?
Yes, 1936 Iris St offers parking.
Does 1936 Iris St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 Iris St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Iris St have a pool?
Yes, 1936 Iris St has a pool.
Does 1936 Iris St have accessible units?
No, 1936 Iris St does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Iris St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 Iris St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 Iris St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1936 Iris St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street
Lakewood, CO 80214
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College