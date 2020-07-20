1868 S Ammons St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

As you enter you walk into a large living room. This is the perfect size for any family room set up. The kitchen includes all of your appliances and has large cabinets, wonderful for storage. Both bedrooms are a good size and the main bathroom has a huge vanity. The basement is unfinished and is where you find your washer and dryer. Water, sewer and trash are included with rent. Located in the heart of Lakewood, with easy access to downtown and our beautiful Rocky Mountains. Give us a call today to check it out. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com