Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1860 Upham St
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

1860 Upham St

1860 Upham Street · No Longer Available
Location

1860 Upham Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 03/07/20 Great home, great location, giant back yard - Property Id: 216587

GREAT location close to downtown, Sloan's lake, the Highlands and short drive to get to mountains. Walking distance to shops and Lightrail station. 3 beds, one bath with plenty of off street parking and even enough space for a camper. Huge yard with large raised garden bed area. Must see!

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lease is a little over a year to end May 2021. Can extend to longer lease if interested. Pets on case by case basis with non refundable pet deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216587
Property Id 216587

(RLNE5519425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 Upham St have any available units?
1860 Upham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1860 Upham St have?
Some of 1860 Upham St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 Upham St currently offering any rent specials?
1860 Upham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 Upham St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1860 Upham St is pet friendly.
Does 1860 Upham St offer parking?
Yes, 1860 Upham St offers parking.
Does 1860 Upham St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1860 Upham St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 Upham St have a pool?
No, 1860 Upham St does not have a pool.
Does 1860 Upham St have accessible units?
No, 1860 Upham St does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 Upham St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1860 Upham St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1860 Upham St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1860 Upham St does not have units with air conditioning.

