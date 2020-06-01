1860 Upham St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 03/07/20 Great home, great location, giant back yard - Property Id: 216587



GREAT location close to downtown, Sloan's lake, the Highlands and short drive to get to mountains. Walking distance to shops and Lightrail station. 3 beds, one bath with plenty of off street parking and even enough space for a camper. Huge yard with large raised garden bed area. Must see!



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lease is a little over a year to end May 2021. Can extend to longer lease if interested. Pets on case by case basis with non refundable pet deposit.

