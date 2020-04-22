1849 South Harlan Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

*Scheduling showings and filling out applications must be completed through our company website - not Zillow.

*Please watch the video tour on our website!*

Rent - $2,300

Deposit - $2,300

No pets nor smokers

12-month lease

Available NOW



Open, bright Patio Home situated in the most serene setting. Backs to open area, pond, walkway. Updated home, large kitchen with pantry and double ovens. Formal Dining Room. Main floor study with glass French doors. Living room with gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings. Main floor laundry with full-size washer and dryer. Large, open master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and huge walk in closet. 2nd bedroom has attached full bath. Hardwood Floors, high ceilings, built-in shelving and more!! Large deck with views to the east! Unfinished basement. Oversized 2-car garage. All exterior lawn care is taken care of by the HOA.

