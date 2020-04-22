All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:51 PM

1849 South Harlan Circle

1849 South Harlan Circle · (720) 575-7298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1849 South Harlan Circle, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Scheduling showings and filling out applications must be completed through our company website - not Zillow.
*Please watch the video tour on our website!*
Rent - $2,300
Deposit - $2,300
No pets nor smokers
12-month lease
Available NOW

Open, bright Patio Home situated in the most serene setting. Backs to open area, pond, walkway. Updated home, large kitchen with pantry and double ovens. Formal Dining Room. Main floor study with glass French doors. Living room with gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings. Main floor laundry with full-size washer and dryer. Large, open master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and huge walk in closet. 2nd bedroom has attached full bath. Hardwood Floors, high ceilings, built-in shelving and more!! Large deck with views to the east! Unfinished basement. Oversized 2-car garage. All exterior lawn care is taken care of by the HOA.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1849 South Harlan Circle have any available units?
1849 South Harlan Circle has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1849 South Harlan Circle have?
Some of 1849 South Harlan Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1849 South Harlan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1849 South Harlan Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 South Harlan Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1849 South Harlan Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1849 South Harlan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1849 South Harlan Circle does offer parking.
Does 1849 South Harlan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1849 South Harlan Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 South Harlan Circle have a pool?
No, 1849 South Harlan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1849 South Harlan Circle have accessible units?
No, 1849 South Harlan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 South Harlan Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1849 South Harlan Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1849 South Harlan Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1849 South Harlan Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
