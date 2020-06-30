All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated February 28 2020 at 9:32 PM

179 Xenon Street

179 Xenon Street · No Longer Available
Location

179 Xenon Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Available for immediate move in.
Rent - $2,195
Deposit - $2,195
Dog possible with an additional deposit of $500.
No smokers
12-month lease

Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Lakewood Hills! Over 1800 square feet PLUS a large unfinished basement! 2 master suites with large closets and full bathrooms! Vaulted ceilings in bedrooms! Upgraded kitchen with tons of cabinets and room for table! Dining room and family room. Main floor 1/2 bath! Gas fireplace! Central Air conditioning! Large back patio - very private! Attached 2-car garage! Central location near shops, restaurants, light rail, parks, 6th Ave, I-70, Colorado Mills and more!!

**No smokers
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Xenon Street have any available units?
179 Xenon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 179 Xenon Street have?
Some of 179 Xenon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Xenon Street currently offering any rent specials?
179 Xenon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Xenon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 Xenon Street is pet friendly.
Does 179 Xenon Street offer parking?
Yes, 179 Xenon Street offers parking.
Does 179 Xenon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Xenon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Xenon Street have a pool?
No, 179 Xenon Street does not have a pool.
Does 179 Xenon Street have accessible units?
No, 179 Xenon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Xenon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Xenon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Xenon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 179 Xenon Street has units with air conditioning.

