1723 N Robb St Unit 52

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom condo in ideal Lakewood Location - Available for a flexible lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This home is just minutes from shopping, restaurants and parks and is located to allow easy access to I-70 to get to the mountains or downtown Denver. Just minutes from the Colorado Mills Mall.

Property has Central AC to stay cool in the summer!



Short 15-minute walk to Oak Street Lightrail station to enjoy Downtown for events or nightlife.



Property will include 1 covered parking space.

Two additional storage options available to tenant, 1 storage locker in utiltiy room, and 1 storage area behind carport.



Community pool available for resident use! Coin-operated washer/dryer located on main level of building.



Water, Sewer, Trash, and Gas will be included in total rent.

Tenant responsible for Electricity.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



