1680 Lee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled 3 bed + den/2 full bath/1 car garage brick ranch home with huge back yard near the highly desirable Applewood neighborhood. The renovated kitchen/dining/living spaces boasts granite countertops and new appliances. Main floor has a master bedroom, second bedroom and third smaller bedroom (appropriate as office or den) and a completely remodeled luxury bathroom. The finished basement features tall ceilings with its own master bedroom and master bath with a sliding barn door, and large family room. Basement also has its own private entrance! Large backyard has plenty of space for gardening, pets, or enjoying those Sunday BBQs. Please note that this home will be rented unfurnished. The furniture in the photos is for staging purpose only. Minutes to downtown Denver, light rail, or Rocky Mountain bound! Water, trash and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet friendly! Non smoking property. This will go fast! To make an appointment cut and paste this link: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1680-lee-st-lakewood-co-80215-usa/e2ff7731-6391-46b1-b4d5-32fbd7591cc8



(RLNE4953150)