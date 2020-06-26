All apartments in Lakewood
1680 Lee Street

1680 Lee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1680 Lee Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed + den/2 full bath/1 car garage brick ranch home with huge back yard near the highly desirable Applewood neighborhood. The renovated kitchen/dining/living spaces boasts granite countertops and new appliances. Main floor has a master bedroom, second bedroom and third smaller bedroom (appropriate as office or den) and a completely remodeled luxury bathroom. The finished basement features tall ceilings with its own master bedroom and master bath with a sliding barn door, and large family room. Basement also has its own private entrance! Large backyard has plenty of space for gardening, pets, or enjoying those Sunday BBQs. Please note that this home will be rented unfurnished. The furniture in the photos is for staging purpose only. Minutes to downtown Denver, light rail, or Rocky Mountain bound! Water, trash and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet friendly! Non smoking property. This will go fast! To make an appointment cut and paste this link: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1680-lee-st-lakewood-co-80215-usa/e2ff7731-6391-46b1-b4d5-32fbd7591cc8

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1680-lee-st-lakewood-co-80215-usa/e2ff7731-6391-46b1-b4d5-32fbd7591cc8

(RLNE4953150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1680 Lee Street have any available units?
1680 Lee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1680 Lee Street have?
Some of 1680 Lee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1680 Lee Street currently offering any rent specials?
1680 Lee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1680 Lee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1680 Lee Street is pet friendly.
Does 1680 Lee Street offer parking?
Yes, 1680 Lee Street offers parking.
Does 1680 Lee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1680 Lee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1680 Lee Street have a pool?
No, 1680 Lee Street does not have a pool.
Does 1680 Lee Street have accessible units?
No, 1680 Lee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1680 Lee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1680 Lee Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1680 Lee Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1680 Lee Street has units with air conditioning.
