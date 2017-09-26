1629 S Deframe St. #B1

Amenities

2 Bedroom/2Bath condo near Green Mountain Park with Community Pool - Available for 1 year lease! FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!



This wonderful condo on a cul-de-sac at Lakewood Vista offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master suite has a walk in closet and a private balcony. Both bathrooms have travertine tile floors, granite countertops and vessel sinks. The kitchen has granite countertops, porcelain floor tile, and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, convection oven, microwave, and refrigerator. There is stylish Pergo flooring throughout the living area and carpet in the bedrooms. There is a deck and patio for outdoor living and a shed for more storage. Washer and dryer are included. There is central AC.



An assigned parking space in covered garage is included. The HOA community has pool, hot tub, community room and club house privileges. There is easy access to C 470 and you are close to lots of open space parks including Green Mountain Park which has miles of trails. A dog park is nearby and you have views of Red Rocks Amphitheater.



