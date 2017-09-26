All apartments in Lakewood
1629 S Deframe St. #B1

1629 South Deframe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1629 South Deframe Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
online portal
2 Bedroom/2Bath condo near Green Mountain Park with Community Pool - Available for 1 year lease! FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!

This wonderful condo on a cul-de-sac at Lakewood Vista offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master suite has a walk in closet and a private balcony. Both bathrooms have travertine tile floors, granite countertops and vessel sinks. The kitchen has granite countertops, porcelain floor tile, and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, convection oven, microwave, and refrigerator. There is stylish Pergo flooring throughout the living area and carpet in the bedrooms. There is a deck and patio for outdoor living and a shed for more storage. Washer and dryer are included. There is central AC.

An assigned parking space in covered garage is included. The HOA community has pool, hot tub, community room and club house privileges. There is easy access to C 470 and you are close to lots of open space parks including Green Mountain Park which has miles of trails. A dog park is nearby and you have views of Red Rocks Amphitheater.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc) *24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
*If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management
4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5593186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 S Deframe St. #B1 have any available units?
1629 S Deframe St. #B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1629 S Deframe St. #B1 have?
Some of 1629 S Deframe St. #B1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 S Deframe St. #B1 currently offering any rent specials?
1629 S Deframe St. #B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 S Deframe St. #B1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1629 S Deframe St. #B1 is pet friendly.
Does 1629 S Deframe St. #B1 offer parking?
Yes, 1629 S Deframe St. #B1 offers parking.
Does 1629 S Deframe St. #B1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1629 S Deframe St. #B1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 S Deframe St. #B1 have a pool?
Yes, 1629 S Deframe St. #B1 has a pool.
Does 1629 S Deframe St. #B1 have accessible units?
No, 1629 S Deframe St. #B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 S Deframe St. #B1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 S Deframe St. #B1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1629 S Deframe St. #B1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1629 S Deframe St. #B1 has units with air conditioning.

