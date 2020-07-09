All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CO
15578 W Auburn Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:45 AM

15578 W Auburn Ave

15578 West Auburn Avenue · (720) 594-7066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15578 West Auburn Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80228
Rooney Valley

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2141 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,141 square foot home in the planned community of Solterra (http://solterra-community.com/ ), with access to all of the amenities! This beautiful, recently built home has only had one occupant. The location is absolutely superb for the outdoor enthusiast. There are multiple mountain bike/hiking trails, easy access to the mountains, paddle boarding at Soda Lakes within view, 25 minutes to downtown Denver and close to Red Rocks! If you're looking for a nice, friendly neighborhood that takes full advantage of what Colorado has to offer this is the location for you.

The main floor features an open and airy contemporary floor plan with high ceilings, a gas fireplace, an open concept great room with modern kitchen including solid slab counter tops, a large island with bar seating, dining area, hardwood floors through-out, powder room, den, and a large covered deck great for entertaining. This beautiful, brand new home is full of windows overlooking the hillsides and mountains.

The upstairs has three nicely sized bedrooms that share a large bath with a double vanity. The master bedroom is also located upstairs. It has a spacious, en suite bath, large walk-in closet, secondary linen closet, and great views out the many windows. The laundry is also located upstairs for convenience.

There is a large, bright, garden level, unfinished basement that could serve many different facets. It is wide open, with high ceilings and lots of windows.

There is an over-sized, two car garage with a hose hook up located inside. Plenty of storage in the garage for all your outdoor toys!

The schools in this district are: Rooney Ranch Elementary, Dunstan Middle School, and Green Mountain High School.

Photos shown are of the model home having the same interior package.

$3,700/month, $3,750 security deposit, minimum 12 month lease. Owner pays for trash and HOA, tenant pays all other utilities.

$50 Fee per adult applicant. Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency hotline and energy efficiency fee. Dog friendly subject to approval, fees, additional rents and deposits. No smoking tobacco or marijuana and absolutely no marijuana growing on the premises.

Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com, call 720-594-7066 to schedule a showing, or text questions to 720-593-9281.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15578 W Auburn Ave have any available units?
15578 W Auburn Ave has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15578 W Auburn Ave have?
Some of 15578 W Auburn Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15578 W Auburn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15578 W Auburn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15578 W Auburn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15578 W Auburn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15578 W Auburn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15578 W Auburn Ave offers parking.
Does 15578 W Auburn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15578 W Auburn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15578 W Auburn Ave have a pool?
No, 15578 W Auburn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15578 W Auburn Ave have accessible units?
No, 15578 W Auburn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15578 W Auburn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15578 W Auburn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15578 W Auburn Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15578 W Auburn Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
