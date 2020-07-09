15578 W Auburn Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court parking 24hr maintenance garage

4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,141 square foot home in the planned community of Solterra (http://solterra-community.com/ ), with access to all of the amenities! This beautiful, recently built home has only had one occupant. The location is absolutely superb for the outdoor enthusiast. There are multiple mountain bike/hiking trails, easy access to the mountains, paddle boarding at Soda Lakes within view, 25 minutes to downtown Denver and close to Red Rocks! If you're looking for a nice, friendly neighborhood that takes full advantage of what Colorado has to offer this is the location for you.



The main floor features an open and airy contemporary floor plan with high ceilings, a gas fireplace, an open concept great room with modern kitchen including solid slab counter tops, a large island with bar seating, dining area, hardwood floors through-out, powder room, den, and a large covered deck great for entertaining. This beautiful, brand new home is full of windows overlooking the hillsides and mountains.



The upstairs has three nicely sized bedrooms that share a large bath with a double vanity. The master bedroom is also located upstairs. It has a spacious, en suite bath, large walk-in closet, secondary linen closet, and great views out the many windows. The laundry is also located upstairs for convenience.



There is a large, bright, garden level, unfinished basement that could serve many different facets. It is wide open, with high ceilings and lots of windows.



There is an over-sized, two car garage with a hose hook up located inside. Plenty of storage in the garage for all your outdoor toys!



The schools in this district are: Rooney Ranch Elementary, Dunstan Middle School, and Green Mountain High School.



Photos shown are of the model home having the same interior package.



$3,700/month, $3,750 security deposit, minimum 12 month lease. Owner pays for trash and HOA, tenant pays all other utilities.



$50 Fee per adult applicant. Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency hotline and energy efficiency fee. Dog friendly subject to approval, fees, additional rents and deposits. No smoking tobacco or marijuana and absolutely no marijuana growing on the premises.



Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com, call 720-594-7066 to schedule a showing, or text questions to 720-593-9281.