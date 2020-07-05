All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

1432 Harlan St

1432 Harlan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Harlan Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Available 05/22/20 Cute Bungalow on the 40W ArtLine - Property Id: 262615

$1900. Per month - 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home located along 40 West Arts line. One full bathroom, one ensuite 3/4 bathroom. Short walk to Edgewater Marketplace, Walker Branch and Mountair Park. Off Street parking, washer and dryer in basement. Remodeled kitchen, tiled bathrooms, hardwood floors in main living area and bedrooms. Large fenced-in backyard, plenty of storage space in the basement and outdoor storage shed. Ability to have a fitness room or home gym in the basement. Easy access to I-70, I-25, and 6th Ave and the RTD W line and 16 bus route. 10 minute drive to downtown. Pets considered with pet deposit and pet rent. One year lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262615
Property Id 262615

(RLNE5706295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 Harlan St have any available units?
1432 Harlan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1432 Harlan St have?
Some of 1432 Harlan St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 Harlan St currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Harlan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Harlan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1432 Harlan St is pet friendly.
Does 1432 Harlan St offer parking?
Yes, 1432 Harlan St offers parking.
Does 1432 Harlan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1432 Harlan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Harlan St have a pool?
No, 1432 Harlan St does not have a pool.
Does 1432 Harlan St have accessible units?
No, 1432 Harlan St does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Harlan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 Harlan St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 Harlan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 Harlan St does not have units with air conditioning.

