1432 Harlan St

Available 05/22/20 Cute Bungalow on the 40W ArtLine - Property Id: 262615



$1900. Per month - 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home located along 40 West Arts line. One full bathroom, one ensuite 3/4 bathroom. Short walk to Edgewater Marketplace, Walker Branch and Mountair Park. Off Street parking, washer and dryer in basement. Remodeled kitchen, tiled bathrooms, hardwood floors in main living area and bedrooms. Large fenced-in backyard, plenty of storage space in the basement and outdoor storage shed. Ability to have a fitness room or home gym in the basement. Easy access to I-70, I-25, and 6th Ave and the RTD W line and 16 bus route. 10 minute drive to downtown. Pets considered with pet deposit and pet rent. One year lease

