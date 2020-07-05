13781 W. Dakota Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/467df87096 ---- Recently renovated beautiful Lakewood home in secluded neighborhood. Backs to open space. You will be able to relax in your private oasis with views of downtown and easy access to mountains and city. Don't miss this one!