Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
13781 W. Dakota Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

13781 W. Dakota Ave

13781 West Dakota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13781 West Dakota Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/467df87096 ---- Recently renovated beautiful Lakewood home in secluded neighborhood. Backs to open space. You will be able to relax in your private oasis with views of downtown and easy access to mountains and city. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13781 W. Dakota Ave have any available units?
13781 W. Dakota Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 13781 W. Dakota Ave have?
Some of 13781 W. Dakota Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13781 W. Dakota Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13781 W. Dakota Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13781 W. Dakota Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13781 W. Dakota Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 13781 W. Dakota Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13781 W. Dakota Ave offers parking.
Does 13781 W. Dakota Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13781 W. Dakota Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13781 W. Dakota Ave have a pool?
No, 13781 W. Dakota Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13781 W. Dakota Ave have accessible units?
No, 13781 W. Dakota Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13781 W. Dakota Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13781 W. Dakota Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13781 W. Dakota Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13781 W. Dakota Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

