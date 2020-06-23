All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:59 AM

1363 Lewis Street

1363 Lewis Street · No Longer Available
Location

1363 Lewis Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
coffee bar
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
internet access
key fob access
media room
tennis court
Built in 1919, this 2 unit property has just turned 100! Enjoy Historic Downtown Castle Rock in a lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath corporate rental. Private keyless entry makes coming and going a breeze. Step out into a private backyard.

Everything you need -- bedding, towels, cookware, dishes, coffee maker and Keurig, and blender -- are all included in the full-size kitchen. Separate dedicated WIFI, DVRs, 2 televisions, and all utilities are included. In-unit washer/dryer w/ bonus area. 3 closets/wardrobes. 3 desk/work spaces.

219 1/2 Lewis is a very private unit attached to a beautiful 1919 home, with its own mailing address. It has warmth and charm. *Low ceiling warning*; much of the property has 73&quot; ceilings, but some are 65&quot;. 1 large or 2 small off-street parking spots.

Historic Home Living -- just a short walk to European Pastries, coffee shops, fine and casual dining. The library, swimming pool, and tennis courts are also within walking distance, as well as biking trails, parks, and the town namesake, Castle Rock.

This unit is conveniently located 3 minutes from I-25 for quick access to Denver or Colorado Springs. A great jumping-off point to work or fun.

Also in town are the Castle Rock Outlet Shops; a wide variety of school choices, including charter schools and an online school with the local school district, private schools and homeschooling resources; choice of grocers; movie theater; and Castle Rock Adventist Hospital. A little town with a lot of amenities.

Feel free to call for more info - or cell

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1363 Lewis Street have any available units?
1363 Lewis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1363 Lewis Street have?
Some of 1363 Lewis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1363 Lewis Street currently offering any rent specials?
1363 Lewis Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1363 Lewis Street pet-friendly?
No, 1363 Lewis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1363 Lewis Street offer parking?
Yes, 1363 Lewis Street does offer parking.
Does 1363 Lewis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1363 Lewis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1363 Lewis Street have a pool?
Yes, 1363 Lewis Street has a pool.
Does 1363 Lewis Street have accessible units?
No, 1363 Lewis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1363 Lewis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1363 Lewis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1363 Lewis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1363 Lewis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
