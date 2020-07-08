1359 Brentwood Street

Amenities

JUST LISTED: 3 BR, 1 BA Lakewood Ranch Home!! - Bright, beautiful light filled ranch home. Large fenced backyard for children or pets to play, large secure wood shed for storage. Great patio for evening entertaining, for those summer nights ahead!



Beautiful hardwood floors through out this home. Three nice sized bedrooms for a family. This Home has a great heated bonus room perfect for your office or work space.



Large sun lit kitchen with granite counter tops, ample storage and all modern appliances. Washer and dryer hook ups provided.



Close to shopping and many restaurants on Colfax Ave.



Only 15 minutes to front range hiking or downtown shopping. Close to Light Rail provides easy access to restaurants or events.



No Cats Allowed



