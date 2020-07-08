All apartments in Lakewood
1359 Brentwood Street

1359 Brentwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1359 Brentwood Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Eiber

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
JUST LISTED: 3 BR, 1 BA Lakewood Ranch Home!! - Bright, beautiful light filled ranch home. Large fenced backyard for children or pets to play, large secure wood shed for storage. Great patio for evening entertaining, for those summer nights ahead!

Beautiful hardwood floors through out this home. Three nice sized bedrooms for a family. This Home has a great heated bonus room perfect for your office or work space.

Large sun lit kitchen with granite counter tops, ample storage and all modern appliances. Washer and dryer hook ups provided.

Close to shopping and many restaurants on Colfax Ave.

Only 15 minutes to front range hiking or downtown shopping. Close to Light Rail provides easy access to restaurants or events.

Call / text 888.883.1193 or visit www.rently.com to register. VISIT EDGE at www.5280edge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application.

Call EDGE at 720-458-0227 to answer any questions you may have.

LH 2018-0423

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4040119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1359 Brentwood Street have any available units?
1359 Brentwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1359 Brentwood Street have?
Some of 1359 Brentwood Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1359 Brentwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1359 Brentwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 Brentwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1359 Brentwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 1359 Brentwood Street offer parking?
No, 1359 Brentwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 1359 Brentwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1359 Brentwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 Brentwood Street have a pool?
No, 1359 Brentwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1359 Brentwood Street have accessible units?
No, 1359 Brentwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 Brentwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1359 Brentwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1359 Brentwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1359 Brentwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

