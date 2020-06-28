13435 W. Center Dr.

Amenities

GREEN MOUNTAIN, UPDATED RANCH HOME, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, FINISHED BASEMENT, FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS! - Lease term 10 months (expiring 7/31/20) or 20-22 months (expiring 5/31/21-7/31/21)

Resident pays all utilities.

Up to 2 pets allowed, cats or dogs under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs. $35/mo pet rent $300 refundable pet deposit per pet.

No smoking.

Gas forced air heat and central a/c.

Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Beautiful ranch home in the Green Mountain neighborhood. Home was built in 1963 with 2812 finished square feet. Great open floor plan with gas fireplace visible from living and dinning area with a second fireplace in the basement movie alcove. Nice large tile throughout main living area. Large living room. Updated kitchen with granite counters and high end appliances. Dining room opens to a covered patio overlooking a nice back yard with mature trees, fence, sprinkler system and a dog run. The remainder of the main floor has 3 beds and 2 baths one of which is the master bed with big closet and private bath. Updated baths have new tile and fixtures. Basement is fully finished with a 4th bed (non-conforming), movie alcove, open space, laundry room and 1.5 baths. Basement bath includes a steam shower! Incredible location in Green Mountain. Great access to the outdoors, local restaurants and St. Anthony's hospital. Short drive to Red Rocks, Bear Creek Recreational area, I-70, lightrail and 6th Ave.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



