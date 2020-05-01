12892 W 7th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for move in - On or after 2/8/2019.

Rent - $1925

Deposit - $1925

Dog possible to well qualified applicants with an additional deposit (see more info below).

NO smokers (firm)



Nice ranch style home with a 2-car garage. Open, inviting layout! 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor. 2 rooms (non-conforming) and a 3/4 bath in the basement. Hardwood floors on the main level, wood burning fireplace, and an attic fan! Large kitchen with eating space. All appliances stay including full size washer and dryer. Private backyard with patio. Large deck on the front of the home. Large mature trees. Great location with an easy commute to 6th Ave, the future light rail station and the new Lutheran Hospital. Close to shops and restaurants on Union Blvd!



*Washer and dryer is there for use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.



** Approved dog must be over 1 year in age and non-aggressive breed. Additional deposit of $500