Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
12892 W 7th Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12892 W 7th Dr

12892 West 7th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12892 West 7th Drive, Lakewood, CO 80401
Daniels

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for move in - On or after 2/8/2019.
Rent - $1925
Deposit - $1925
Dog possible to well qualified applicants with an additional deposit (see more info below).
NO smokers (firm)

Nice ranch style home with a 2-car garage. Open, inviting layout! 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor. 2 rooms (non-conforming) and a 3/4 bath in the basement. Hardwood floors on the main level, wood burning fireplace, and an attic fan! Large kitchen with eating space. All appliances stay including full size washer and dryer. Private backyard with patio. Large deck on the front of the home. Large mature trees. Great location with an easy commute to 6th Ave, the future light rail station and the new Lutheran Hospital. Close to shops and restaurants on Union Blvd!

*Washer and dryer is there for use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.

** Approved dog must be over 1 year in age and non-aggressive breed. Additional deposit of $500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

