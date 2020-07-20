12833 West Jewell Drive

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #944149.



This gorgeous tri-level home with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms will welcome you with 2,700 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with appliances including a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This kitchen also comes with a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Great features of this home are the great room, the rec room, lovely hardwood floors, and energy efficient windows. Other features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a 2 car attached garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the fenced yard with a pergola or from the patio. Take in the wonderful weather of Colorado with walking distance to the biking and walking trails of Green Mountain. Also nearby are the Federal Center and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 470.



Nearby schools include Hutchinson Elementary School, Dunstan Middle School, and Green Mountain High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



