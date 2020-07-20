All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:05 PM

12833 West Jewell Drive

12833 West Jewell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12833 West Jewell Drive, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #944149.

This gorgeous tri-level home with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms will welcome you with 2,700 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with appliances including a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This kitchen also comes with a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Great features of this home are the great room, the rec room, lovely hardwood floors, and energy efficient windows. Other features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a 2 car attached garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the fenced yard with a pergola or from the patio. Take in the wonderful weather of Colorado with walking distance to the biking and walking trails of Green Mountain. Also nearby are the Federal Center and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 470.

Nearby schools include Hutchinson Elementary School, Dunstan Middle School, and Green Mountain High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12833 West Jewell Drive have any available units?
12833 West Jewell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 12833 West Jewell Drive have?
Some of 12833 West Jewell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12833 West Jewell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12833 West Jewell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12833 West Jewell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12833 West Jewell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 12833 West Jewell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12833 West Jewell Drive offers parking.
Does 12833 West Jewell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12833 West Jewell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12833 West Jewell Drive have a pool?
No, 12833 West Jewell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12833 West Jewell Drive have accessible units?
No, 12833 West Jewell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12833 West Jewell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12833 West Jewell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12833 West Jewell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12833 West Jewell Drive has units with air conditioning.
