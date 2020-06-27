1268 Reed St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Recently remodeled

3 Bed, 2.5 bath

Granite countertops

Stainless steel appliances (Fridge, dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven)

Finished basement

Clothes washer/dryer included

Lots of storage space

Covered patio

2 space carport

Quiet neighborhood

Walk to RTD Light Rail W Line

Walk to shops, markets, restaurants

Great commute to downtown or the mountains



Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Georgetown style rowhome situated in quiet Kimberly Square. The home was completely remodeled in 2016 and features LVP wood floors on the main level and plush or Berber carpet on the lower and upper levels, and LED lighting throughout. The updated kitchen features granite counters, porcelain tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. The main floor also features a dining area, powder room, and large living room. The lower level features high ceilings, a large family room, multiple storage areas, and the included washer/dryer units. The upper level features 2 bedrooms with a shared bathroom, and a master bedroom and bathroom suite.



$2300 Per month rent, $2500 security deposit, $50 application fee per person 18 years and older. Owner pays HOA fees (water, trash and sewer, exterior maintenance). Tenant pays all other utilities, cable/data, etc. $25 one time move-in and $15/month 24/7 Maintenance Response and Hotline fee paid by tenant. Dogs okay subject to size limits, screening, breed restrictions, plus additional fees, rents, and a deposits ($150+/$25ea/$250ea).



Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com