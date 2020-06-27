1268 Reed St

Amenities
Recently remodeled
3 Bed, 2.5 bath
Granite countertops
Stainless steel appliances (Fridge, dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven)
Finished basement
Clothes washer/dryer included
Lots of storage space
Covered patio
2 space carport
Quiet neighborhood
Walk to RTD Light Rail W Line
Walk to shops, markets, restaurants
Great commute to downtown or the mountains
Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Georgetown style rowhome situated in quiet Kimberly Square. The home was completely remodeled in 2016 and features LVP wood floors on the main level and plush or Berber carpet on the lower and upper levels, and LED lighting throughout. The updated kitchen features granite counters, porcelain tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. The main floor also features a dining area, powder room, and large living room. The lower level features high ceilings, a large family room, multiple storage areas, and the included washer/dryer units. The upper level features 2 bedrooms with a shared bathroom, and a master bedroom and bathroom suite.
$2300 Per month rent, $2500 security deposit, $50 application fee per person 18 years and older. Owner pays HOA fees (water, trash and sewer, exterior maintenance). Tenant pays all other utilities, cable/data, etc. $25 one time move-in and $15/month 24/7 Maintenance Response and Hotline fee paid by tenant. Dogs okay subject to size limits, screening, breed restrictions, plus additional fees, rents, and a deposits ($150+/$25ea/$250ea).
