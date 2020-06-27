1268 Reed St

All apartments in Lakewood
Location

1268 Reed Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remodeled
3 Bed, 2.5 bath
Granite countertops
Stainless steel appliances (Fridge, dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven)
Finished basement
Clothes washer/dryer included
Lots of storage space
Covered patio
2 space carport
Quiet neighborhood
Walk to RTD Light Rail W Line
Walk to shops, markets, restaurants
Great commute to downtown or the mountains

Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Georgetown style rowhome situated in quiet Kimberly Square. The home was completely remodeled in 2016 and features LVP wood floors on the main level and plush or Berber carpet on the lower and upper levels, and LED lighting throughout. The updated kitchen features granite counters, porcelain tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. The main floor also features a dining area, powder room, and large living room. The lower level features high ceilings, a large family room, multiple storage areas, and the included washer/dryer units. The upper level features 2 bedrooms with a shared bathroom, and a master bedroom and bathroom suite.

$2300 Per month rent, $2500 security deposit, $50 application fee per person 18 years and older. Owner pays HOA fees (water, trash and sewer, exterior maintenance). Tenant pays all other utilities, cable/data, etc. $25 one time move-in and $15/month 24/7 Maintenance Response and Hotline fee paid by tenant. Dogs okay subject to size limits, screening, breed restrictions, plus additional fees, rents, and a deposits ($150+/$25ea/$250ea).

Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1268 Reed St have any available units?
1268 Reed St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1268 Reed St have?
Some of 1268 Reed St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1268 Reed St currently offering any rent specials?
1268 Reed St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1268 Reed St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1268 Reed St is pet friendly.
Does 1268 Reed St offer parking?
Yes, 1268 Reed St offers parking.
Does 1268 Reed St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1268 Reed St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1268 Reed St have a pool?
No, 1268 Reed St does not have a pool.
Does 1268 Reed St have accessible units?
No, 1268 Reed St does not have accessible units.
Does 1268 Reed St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1268 Reed St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1268 Reed St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1268 Reed St does not have units with air conditioning.
