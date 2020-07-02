1263 South Marshall Court

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 1,876 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan, air conditioning, and a partly finished basement. Parking for this property is on-street parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Lashley and Founders Park. Also nearby are Wingstop, Whole Foods, King Soopers, Target, Belmar Shopping, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Lasley Elementary School, Carmody Middle School, and Alameda International Jr/Sr. High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $25/month pet rent.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



