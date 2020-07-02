All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CO
1263 South Marshall Court
1263 South Marshall Court

1263 South Marshall Court · No Longer Available
Location

1263 South Marshall Court, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 1,876 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan, air conditioning, and a partly finished basement. Parking for this property is on-street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Lashley and Founders Park. Also nearby are Wingstop, Whole Foods, King Soopers, Target, Belmar Shopping, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Lasley Elementary School, Carmody Middle School, and Alameda International Jr/Sr. High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $25/month pet rent.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 South Marshall Court have any available units?
1263 South Marshall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1263 South Marshall Court have?
Some of 1263 South Marshall Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1263 South Marshall Court currently offering any rent specials?
1263 South Marshall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 South Marshall Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1263 South Marshall Court is pet friendly.
Does 1263 South Marshall Court offer parking?
Yes, 1263 South Marshall Court offers parking.
Does 1263 South Marshall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1263 South Marshall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 South Marshall Court have a pool?
No, 1263 South Marshall Court does not have a pool.
Does 1263 South Marshall Court have accessible units?
No, 1263 South Marshall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 South Marshall Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1263 South Marshall Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1263 South Marshall Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1263 South Marshall Court has units with air conditioning.

