12222 W Asbury Pl
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

12222 W Asbury Pl

12222 West Asbury Place · No Longer Available
Location

12222 West Asbury Place, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
extra storage
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/20 Beautiful view facing park with access to trail - Property Id: 233989

If you love peace and quiet then you will love this Incredible location in Lakewood. This rental is in the walk out basement of a home that backs to Hutchinson Park. Private rear entrance. Huge flagstone patio and an enclosed patio for your enjoyment. Beautiful view with access to the trails from the backyard. The yard is professionally landscaped and perfect if you love to garden. 2 nice sized bedrooms with large closets as well as extra storage available. Freshly painted. Large windows to enjoy the view.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233989
Property Id 233989

(RLNE5604113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
