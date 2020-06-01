12222 West Asbury Place, Lakewood, CO 80228 Green Mountain
Amenities
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
extra storage
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/20 Beautiful view facing park with access to trail - Property Id: 233989
If you love peace and quiet then you will love this Incredible location in Lakewood. This rental is in the walk out basement of a home that backs to Hutchinson Park. Private rear entrance. Huge flagstone patio and an enclosed patio for your enjoyment. Beautiful view with access to the trails from the backyard. The yard is professionally landscaped and perfect if you love to garden. 2 nice sized bedrooms with large closets as well as extra storage available. Freshly painted. Large windows to enjoy the view. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233989 Property Id 233989
(RLNE5604113)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12222 W Asbury Pl have any available units?
12222 W Asbury Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 12222 W Asbury Pl have?
Some of 12222 W Asbury Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12222 W Asbury Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12222 W Asbury Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12222 W Asbury Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12222 W Asbury Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12222 W Asbury Pl offer parking?
No, 12222 W Asbury Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12222 W Asbury Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12222 W Asbury Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12222 W Asbury Pl have a pool?
No, 12222 W Asbury Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12222 W Asbury Pl have accessible units?
No, 12222 W Asbury Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12222 W Asbury Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12222 W Asbury Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12222 W Asbury Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12222 W Asbury Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
