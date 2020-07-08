1180 S Kline Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully updated split level home. New vinyl planking and carpet. Newly painted interior. All new bathrooms. 2 Master suites. Main floor master bedroom with walk-in closet and opens to back deck. Kitchen w/ new countertops and range with bar area, large family room off kitchen w/ fireplace, formal dining room, deck off upper level bedrooms, sunroom off back of kitchen, , two swamp coolers, oversized two car garage with electric openers, beautifully landscaped corner lot. Small dog okay w/ $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register your SERVICE/ASSIST animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. 6 TO 12 MONTH LEASE TERMS AVAILABLE. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.