1180 S Kline Way
Last updated February 18 2020 at 11:38 PM

1180 S Kline Way

1180 South Kline Way · No Longer Available
Location

1180 South Kline Way, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated split level home. New vinyl planking and carpet. Newly painted interior. All new bathrooms. 2 Master suites. Main floor master bedroom with walk-in closet and opens to back deck. Kitchen w/ new countertops and range with bar area, large family room off kitchen w/ fireplace, formal dining room, deck off upper level bedrooms, sunroom off back of kitchen, , two swamp coolers, oversized two car garage with electric openers, beautifully landscaped corner lot. Small dog okay w/ $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register your SERVICE/ASSIST animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. 6 TO 12 MONTH LEASE TERMS AVAILABLE. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 S Kline Way have any available units?
1180 S Kline Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1180 S Kline Way have?
Some of 1180 S Kline Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 S Kline Way currently offering any rent specials?
1180 S Kline Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 S Kline Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1180 S Kline Way is pet friendly.
Does 1180 S Kline Way offer parking?
Yes, 1180 S Kline Way offers parking.
Does 1180 S Kline Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1180 S Kline Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 S Kline Way have a pool?
No, 1180 S Kline Way does not have a pool.
Does 1180 S Kline Way have accessible units?
No, 1180 S Kline Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 S Kline Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1180 S Kline Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1180 S Kline Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1180 S Kline Way does not have units with air conditioning.

