Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

1121 Carr St

1121 Carr Street · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Carr Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Eiber

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1121 Carr St Available 06/15/19 - This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a great location while still offering a secluded and quiet feel in Lakewoods Eiber neighborhood. Upon entering the home you will notice the beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large formal dining area, along with two large living areas. New carpet and paint throughout the home. Tucked back away from the street, youll enjoy the expansive front yard, long driveway, and garage for plenty of off street parking. Two large bedrooms and two smaller bedrooms make it perfect for a family or group of young professionals. The house is located near James J Richey Park, Charles Whitlock Recreation Park and Carl G Morse Park. It is 4 minute walk to Wadsworth light rail station and a short walk to restaurants, Wal-Mart, Home Depot, and several other parks. Two miles to Sloans Lake and quick access to 6th Avenue make commuting to the city center or excursions to the mountains very convenient. Nearby schools include Lakewood Christian Academy, Denver Street School and Eiber Elementary.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4949788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

