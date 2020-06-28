All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

11147 W 17th Ave #108

11147 West 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11147 West 17th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
11147 W 17th Ave #108 Available 09/14/19 Lakewood Townhome, Great Location, End Unit Recently Updated 3 Bedroom - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/991100?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This Quailridge townhome has lots of room and is located in a very nice complex. The property includes a pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. Well maintained grounds and easy access to light rail, make this a great opportunity and value.

This townhome features 2 bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. The kitchen has updated appliances and quartz countertops with an under-mount sink. A built-in microwave and smooth top stove are also included. The main floor also features an eating and dining area. The living room is quite spacious and includes a wood fireplace. There is access to a very nice back area behind the unit.

As you go downstairs to the basement, you will find an additional large bedroom and a large utility room with lots of storage. This property has been very well maintained and is an excellent opportunity.

Additional Features:
- New appliances
- New water heater
- Newer windows and A/C
- Custom shelving in closets

Pets - 1 dog only
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Landscaping & Snow Removal
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 dedicated parking spot
Basement - Partial Finished
School District - Jefferson County

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5120227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

