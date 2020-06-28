Amenities
11147 W 17th Ave #108 Available 09/14/19 Lakewood Townhome, Great Location, End Unit Recently Updated 3 Bedroom - Sign up for a showing here>>>
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!
This Quailridge townhome has lots of room and is located in a very nice complex. The property includes a pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. Well maintained grounds and easy access to light rail, make this a great opportunity and value.
This townhome features 2 bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. The kitchen has updated appliances and quartz countertops with an under-mount sink. A built-in microwave and smooth top stove are also included. The main floor also features an eating and dining area. The living room is quite spacious and includes a wood fireplace. There is access to a very nice back area behind the unit.
As you go downstairs to the basement, you will find an additional large bedroom and a large utility room with lots of storage. This property has been very well maintained and is an excellent opportunity.
Additional Features:
- New appliances
- New water heater
- Newer windows and A/C
- Custom shelving in closets
Pets - 1 dog only
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Landscaping & Snow Removal
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 dedicated parking spot
Basement - Partial Finished
School District - Jefferson County
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
