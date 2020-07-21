All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

1111 S Garrison St Unit 104

1111 South Garrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 South Garrison Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 Available 10/01/19 Evolve Real Estate: Beautiful condo in Garrison Square available October 1st! - Beautifully updated two bedroom/2 bathrooms condominium located in the heart of Lakewood, minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and parks.
It features two good size bedrooms with access to the bathroom and balcony from each room, beautifully updated kitchen with granite countertops and two reserved parking spaces.

Dont miss out this main level corner unit with a lot of privacy.

Up to 3 pets are ok, but only one dog. Additional pet rent is $20 per pet and pet deposit is $350 per pet with $250 of it being refundable.

For more information or to view other available properties, visit our website www.evolvedenver.com. To schedule a showing, please text or email.

(RLNE4307576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 have any available units?
1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 have?
Some of 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 offers parking.
Does 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 have a pool?
No, 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 does not have a pool.
Does 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 S Garrison St Unit 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
