10721 W. Darthmouth Ave.

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed/2 Bath in Lakewood! Pheasant Creek - THERE ARE 2 MASTER SUITES AND 2.5 BATHROOMS IN THIS TWO LEVEL CONDO IN PHEASANT CREEK AT THE BEAR! HOME HAS AC, TONS OF SUNLIGHT, KEY LESS ENTRY, NEST LEARNING THERMOSTAT. THE KITCHEN HAS BEEN RECENTLY UPDATED INCLUDING A BEAUTIFUL BACK-SPLASH! BOTH MASTERS HAVE CEILING FANS AND A PRIVATE BATHROOM! UNIT BACKS UP TO LARGE OPEN SPACE PERFECT FOR YOUR FURRY FRIEND!



RENT: $1700.00 PLUS UTILITIES



SECURITY DEPOSIT EQUAL TO ONE MONTHS RENT. PETS ALLOWED WITH PET DEPOSIT.



ONE FULL MONTHS RENT DUE AT MOVE IN.



(RLNE4785554)